Car owners frustrated after 40+ tires slashed in Queens neighborhood

Police are searching for the person who slashed dozens of tires along one avenue in Queens. Kemberly Richardson has the exclusive.

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Dozens of frustrated car owners in Queens woke up Sunday morning to find someone had slashed their tires overnight.

In exclusive video obtained by Eyewitness News, a man can be seen bending down next to a car, which hours later had a flat tire.

It happened right around 4 a.m. Sunday. At one point, the suspect crossed a grassy medium and headed towards a pickup truck, which now leans a bit to the left because of two flats.

Police want to know who slashed the tires on dozens of cars along 42nd Avenue in Bayside.

Some car owners ended up with four flats.

For most of them, the only option is parking on the street, where on Sunday, many spent time switching out bad tires and calling tow trucks.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg, and it's not the first time.

Just last week, a similar incident occurred, where tires were slashed.

All four tires on Ivana's daughter's car are flat. Replacing them will cost over $700 for the cheapest tires.

She can't go to work now because she doesn't have a car.

It's not clear how, or if, the man seen in the video is connected to all of this. Some wonder if it's people heading home from the bars up the street, or if it's more organized.

