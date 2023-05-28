15-year-old drowns in waters off Sandy Hook, New Jersey beach

SANDY HOOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 15-year-old has drowned in the waters off the Jersey Shore, officials from the National Parks Service confirm. Multiple other swimmers in distress were also pulled from the water

It happened Sunday at Sandy Hook Beach B. Lifeguards were on duty at the time, but it was not a guarded beach.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The conditions of the other swimmers are unknown.

Sandy Hook Ambulance, Sea Bright, Monmouth Beach and Highlands all responded to the scene.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

