New Jersey family target of anti-Semitic attack while vacationing in Florida

By Eyewitness News
NJ family target of anti-Semitic attack while vacationing in Florida

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The conflict in the Middle East may have inspired a hate crime against a Jewish family from New Jersey.

Eric Organ and his family say they were the targets of an ugly anti-Semitic attack while vacationing in Florida.

It happened Tuesday as the family was walking in Bal Harbour.

RELATED | Latest hate crime attacks spark call for revisiting New York's bail reform laws
CeFaan Kim reports on the calls for revisiting New York state's bail reform laws after anti-Semitic attacks on four synagogues in the Bronx.



Four people in an SUV rolled down their windows and began shouting anti-Semitic remarks and then threw garbage at the family.

"Four males, probably in their early 20s starting to scream at us through the window -- you know 'free Palestine, f*** the Jews -- die Jew'," Organ said.

A driver who witnessed the attack pulled out a gun and chased the SUV as it sped off.

The family filed a police report.

Authorities are still trying to identify the suspects.


