1 killed, 7 injured in Newark house fire

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A two-alarm fire took the life of one and injured seven others in Newark Friday night.The incident happened on Magazine Street shortly after 11 p.m.Firefighters responded to the fire in the three-story residential building, authorities say, and a second alarm was immediately called with some 70 firefighters responding.The fire was located on the second floor and quickly spread to the third floor and to an attached building.Several people jumped out third floor window to escape fire including a young girl, according to witnesses.An adult male succumbed during the fire and seven victims, including the child, were transported to University Hospital for treatment. Two victims are reportedly in critical condition.The fire was considered under control at 11:54 p.m. and 15 people were relocated.The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.