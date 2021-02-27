House fire displaces 31 residents in New Jersey, American Red Cross helping

Firefighters arrived at the scene on North 7th Avenue just after 2 a.m. Saturday in Paterson.
Officials say flames quickly intensified through the two-story home, resulting in the roof's collapse.
Everyone inside managed to escape safely, however one firefighter was injured.
The cause is under investigation.
The Red Cross is helping six families find temporary housing, food and clothing.
