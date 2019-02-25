Colts Neck murders: Man killed brother's family over missing money, indictment states

COLTS NECK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey businessman accused of killing his brother and the brother's wife and two children was about to be cut off from their technology company after money allegedly went missing from the firm.

A 16-count indictment unsealed Monday charges Paul Caneiro with murder, felony murder, aggravated arson and weapons offense. He also faces counts of theft, misapplication of entrusted property and hindering his own apprehension.

The charges stem from the deaths of Keith Caneiro; his wife, Jennifer, and their two young children. Their bodies were found after a fire broke out at their Colts Neck home on Nov. 20.

TIMELINE: Colts Neck family murders

Paul Caneiro has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys have said their client loved his family, had no reason to harm them and had been "wrongly accused."
911 call: Man describes chilling scene of Colts Neck family murder
