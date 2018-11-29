COLTS NECK, New Jersey (WABC) --A man now faces murder charges in the deaths of his brother and sister-in-law along with his young niece and nephew after their bodies were found in a burning Colts Neck mansion last week. Here's a timeline of what investigators think happened.
Tuesday, November 20
At or before 4 a.m.: 51-year-old Paul Caneiro allegedly shoots and kills his brother, 50-year-old Keith Caneiro, in front of Keith's Colts Neck, New Jersey home.
-- Paul Caneiro then allegedly shoots and stabs Keith's 45-year-old wife Jennifer.
-- Paul Caneiro allegedly stabs the Caneiro children, 11-year-old Jesse and 8-year-old Sophia, multiple times.
-- Paul Caneiro goes into the basement of the Colts Neck home to start the fire.
Around 5 a.m.: Paul Caneiro allegedly returns to his Ocean Township home with evidence from the Colts Neck murders.
-- The suspect allegedly sets fire to the outside of his Ocean Township home with his wife and two daughters inside.
5:20 a.m.: Firefighters respond to the fire on 27 Tilton Drive in Ocean Township.
12:38 p.m.: Emergency responders received a call about a fire at Keith Caneiro's Colts Neck home.
Wednesday, November 21
-- Investigators announce that the Caneiro family were victims of homicide.
Sunday, November 25
-- Paul Caneiro is charged with arson for the fire at his Ocean Township home.
Thursday, November 29
Around 7 a.m.: Charges are filed against Paul Caneiro in the deaths of his brother and family. Paul Caneiro is charged with four counts of murder, one count of firearm possession, one count of knife possession and one count of aggravated arson.
11:15 a.m.: Monmouth County District Attorney Christopher Gramiccioni announced that the murders may be financially motivated and connected to a technology consulting firm owned and operated by Paul and Keith.
