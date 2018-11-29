Tuesday, November 20

Wednesday, November 21

Sunday, November 25

Thursday, November 29

A man now faces murder charges in the deaths of his brother and sister-in-law along with his young niece and nephew after their bodies were found in a burning Colts Neck mansion last week. Here's a timeline of what investigators think happened.51-year-old Paul Caneiro allegedly shoots and kills his brother, 50-year-old Keith Caneiro, in front of Keith's Colts Neck, New Jersey home.-- Paul Caneiro then allegedly shoots and stabs Keith's 45-year-old wife Jennifer.-- Paul Caneiro allegedly stabs the Caneiro children, 11-year-old Jesse and 8-year-old Sophia, multiple times.-- Paul Caneiro goes into the basement of the Colts Neck home to start the fire.Paul Caneiro allegedly returns to his Ocean Township home with evidence from the Colts Neck murders.-- The suspect allegedly sets fire to the outside of his Ocean Township home with his wife and two daughters inside.Firefighters respond to the fire on 27 Tilton Drive in Ocean Township.Emergency responders received a call about a fire at Keith Caneiro's Colts Neck home.-- Investigators announce that the Caneiro family were victims of homicide.-- Paul Caneiro is charged with arson for the fire at his Ocean Township home.Charges are filed against Paul Caneiro in the deaths of his brother and family. Paul Caneiro is charged with four counts of murder, one count of firearm possession, one count of knife possession and one count of aggravated arson.Monmouth County District Attorney Christopher Gramiccioni announced that the murders may be financially motivated and connected to a technology consulting firm owned and operated by Paul and Keith.----------