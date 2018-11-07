New Jersey man suspected of killing girlfriend arrested in Cuba

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) --
A man who had been on the run since October after police believe he fatally shot his girlfriend in New Jersey was arrested in Cuba this week.

Authorities say Angela Bledsoe, 44, was pronounced dead at her home in Montclair on Oct. 23.

James Ray III, 55, was charged with murder and weapons offenses after he reportedly called his brother to tell him what happened.

Police say Ray fled New Jersey through the southwest into Mexico and flew to Cuba where he was detained upon arrival at customs.

He was returned to New Jersey via Teterboro Airport on Tuesday night and will be arraigned in Essex County next week.

Police said Ray and Bledsoe lived together and had a child in common.

That child was said to be in the care of family members.

