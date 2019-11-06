New Jersey man who purposely faked slip and fall at workplace sentenced

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man accused of faking a slip and fall at a New Jersey business in January was sentenced this week to probation, community service and ordered to pay restitution.

Court officials said 58-year-old Alexander Goldinsky, of Randolph, was sentenced on Nov. 4 to two years of probation and 14 hours of community service. In addition, the defendant paid restitution in the amount of $563.48 to an insurance company at the time of sentencing.

The sentence was imposed after Goldinsky pleaded guilty on Aug. 16 in accordance with a plea agreement reached to a third degree insurance fraud, admitting he filed a false insurance claim for injuries he said he sustained at a business located in Woodbridge Township.

The prosecution of this insurance fraud was part of the Attorney General's statewide insurance fraud crackdown through its County Prosecutor Insurance Fraud Reimbursement Program.

At the time of the crime, Goldinsky was an independent contractor operating under the company name "All Gold Industries" and was subcontracted to perform work at a company in Woodbridge.

Goldinsky was arrested and charged as a result of an investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office which revealed that the defendant purposely threw ice on the floor in the cafeteria at his workplace, placed himself on the ground and waited until he was discovered. Thereafter, he sought medical attention, claiming a head injury and caused false claims to be submitted to the insurance company.

