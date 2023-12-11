Man charged with killing father in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey home

FRANKLIN LAKES, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man from New Jersey is under arrest on charges he killed his 87-year-old father at the home they shared in Franklin Lakes.

Police responded to the house at Haddon Place on Sunday morning and found the body of George Hagal.

His 60-year-old son, David, was later taken into custody.

Police have not given details on how the victim was killed or a possible motive.

