Man charged with killing father in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey home

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, December 11, 2023 3:34AM
FRANKLIN LAKES, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man from New Jersey is under arrest on charges he killed his 87-year-old father at the home they shared in Franklin Lakes.

Police responded to the house at Haddon Place on Sunday morning and found the body of George Hagal.

His 60-year-old son, David, was later taken into custody.

Police have not given details on how the victim was killed or a possible motive.

----------

