New Jersey murder suspect, one of FBI's Most Wanted, arrested in Maryland

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One of the FBI's Ten Most Wanted fugitives, a man wanted for a murder in New Jersey, has been arrested in Maryland.

Further details were expected to be announced at a 5 p.m. news conference, but authorities confirm Lamont Stephenson was taken into custody at a traffic stop in Prince Georges County.

Stephenson is accused of killing his girlfriend, Olga DeJesus, and her dog in Newark in October 2014.

The cause of death for DeJesus, as well as the dog, was found to be asphyxiation.

Additionally, Stephenson is a suspect in a murder in Washington D.C. that happened Wednesday night, which involved the murders of a woman and her cat.

Arriving officers located an adult female victim, identified as 40-year-old Natina Kiah, suffering from a stab wound. Stephenson allegedly also stabbed the victim's cat.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Stephenson was arrested on the 7900 block of Annapolis Road in Lanham around 2 a.m. by officers investigating a suspicious vehicle

He was held on a fugitive warrant from New Jersey and has since been identified as the suspect in the separate murder, which happened on the 5000 block of D Street SE around 8:30 p.m.

In prior documents, Stephenson was said to have relatives in New Jersey, Virginia, and North and South Carolina. He was last reported seen in or around Myrtle Beach in July 2017.

Stephenson was added to the Most Wanted list last October.

