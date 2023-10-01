10 runners complain of symptoms from heat at Sandy Hook Half Marathon

SANDY HOOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was trouble at Sunday's half marathon in Sandy Hook, New Jersey.

Ten runners complained of symptoms from the heat.

The sunny skies and warm temperatures brought people to the beach as if it were the middle of summer.

Four racers went to the hospital for treatment and another six said they felt sick but refused care.

