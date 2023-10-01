Driver facing terrorism charges after plowing into New Jersey police station

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A driver in New Jersey plowed into a police station.

The SUV burst through a wall in Independence Township in Warren County. Police identified the driver as John Hargreaves.

Police say Hargreaves intentionally crashed as he blasted the song 'Welcome to the Jungle.'

They say he also drove into a garage door at a nearby home shortly before the crash.

The motive is unclear.

Hargreaves faces terrorism charges that carry a possible life sentence.

