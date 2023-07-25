Nurse strike draws closer at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Jersey

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- With each passing hour, a strike draws closer at one of New Jersey's biggest hospitals.

Nurses at Robert Wood Johnson in New Brunswick gave a legally-mandated 10-day strike notice on Monday afternoon.

There are 1,700 nurses in the bargaining unit. They are calling for higher staffing levels, pay hikes, and better benefits.

The hospital says if there is a strike, it will have replacement workers in place.

