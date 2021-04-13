Jersey City police arrest man barricaded in car, claimed to be armed: Officials

By Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey have arrested a man after he barricaded himself and claimed to be armed, according to authorities.

Jersey City Police say they received a call from the North Bergen Police Department around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, to ask for assistance, after they say a man was armed and barricaded inside a car.

Authorities say North Bergen police were investigating, but it's not yet clear for what reason.

Jersey City Police negotiators were called to secure the scene. They say three negotiators worked on the incident.

Officials say the suspect claimed to be armed, but did not have a weapon on him at the time of the arrest around 3:20 p.m.

They say they are waiting for a warrant to search the car.


This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

