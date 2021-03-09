New Jersey police chief charged with misconduct over police escorts

By Eyewitness News
SADDLE BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A police chief in New Jersey is facing a string of criminal charges accusing him of alleged misconduct over police escorts.

Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler was charged on Monday with conspiracy in the second degree, official misconduct in the second degree and corruption of public resources in the third degree.

Investigators say Kugler allegedly ordered on-duty police officers to act as police escorts for his private funeral home business between January 2019 and August 2020.

They say the 59-year-old used official police vehicles to escort funeral processions to cemeteries both within and outside of Saddle Brook.

RELATED | 2 NYPD officers shot in stairwell of Brooklyn apartment; suspect in custody
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim says newly released bodycam footage shows the moment officers were shot at by a gunman in a Brooklyn apartment Sunday night.



In addition, officials say Kugler Funeral Home did not reimburse the town for the escorts.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office has taken over supervision of day-to-day operations of the Saddle Brook Police Department.

TRENDING: Woman discovers secret NYC apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror
EMBED More News Videos

Just about every New York City resident has a story about finding an apartment, but a woman from Roosevelt Island can probably top them all.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
saddle brookbergen countypolice chiefmisconductfuneralpolice officerpolice
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-year-old boy died of fatal child abuse syndrome: NYPD
AG announces who will lead Cuomo harassment investigation
Ohio man recovering after being vaccinated twice in one day
LI woman is 1st on East Coast in novel clinical cancer study
Video: Large fireball blazes across Vermont sky
Twenty-somethings in NYC are finding their dream apartments on TikTok
Why the 'shecession' will last long after COVID pandemic ends
Show More
Video shows suspect shooting at officers in stairwell at NYC apartment
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
The Countdown: Stimulus checks, CDC vaccination guidelines, Cuomo allegations
Roger Stone bodyguard among 2 more arrested in Capitol riot: Officials
Fearless Girl breaks glass ceiling for International Women's Day
More TOP STORIES News