Police warn parents after 19 arrested in child predator sting in New Jersey

SOMERSET COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Nineteen people were arrested in a child predator sting in New Jersey after prosecutors say they tried to lure children for sex.State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson on Thursday disclosed details about the sting called Operation Open Door.Officials say the suspects used social media and chat apps to arrange to have sex with boys and girls believed to be as young as 12 to 14.But instead of minors, officials say the suspects were communicating with police officers posing as children.The suspects set up meetings at two locations in Somerset County, but once the suspects arrived, they were met by police and taken into custody.The suspects are facing charges including promoting prostitution, luring, sex assault, endangering and promoting obscene material.Officials urged parents to closely monitor their children's online activities and a task force is being set up to educate young children.The suspects are being held in the Somerset County Jail.----------