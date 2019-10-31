Police warn parents after 19 arrested in child predator sting in New Jersey

SOMERSET COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Nineteen people were arrested in a child predator sting in New Jersey after prosecutors say they tried to lure children for sex.

State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson on Thursday disclosed details about the sting called Operation Open Door.

Officials say the suspects used social media and chat apps to arrange to have sex with boys and girls believed to be as young as 12 to 14.

But instead of minors, officials say the suspects were communicating with police officers posing as children.

The suspects set up meetings at two locations in Somerset County, but once the suspects arrived, they were met by police and taken into custody.

The suspects are facing charges including promoting prostitution, luring, sex assault, endangering and promoting obscene material.

Officials urged parents to closely monitor their children's online activities and a task force is being set up to educate young children.

The suspects are being held in the Somerset County Jail.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
somerset countyluringsocial mediachild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House approves rules for Trump impeachment inquiry
Exclusive: Teen girl shot in front of NYC school speaks out
Memorial honors victims of 2017 Halloween bike path terror attack
Secrets behind Kelly Ripa's EPIC looks for annual Halloween show
'Extremely tragic': Man confesses to killing 4 family members: Cops
More rain, isolated storms tonight
Mom charged with killing daughter, attacking officers gets 25 years
Show More
$200M in meth found hidden in Sriracha bottles: Police
NYPD ready to protect NYC Marathon despite no credible threats
Watch: Cuba Gooding, Jr. video shows alleged touching incident
TSA finds gun-shaped toilet paper roller in bag at Newark airport
Stepped up security for Village Halloween parade
More TOP STORIES News