Officers with long guns were searching for suspects in a nearby wooded area early Thursday morning, even having their K-9s sniff through a local Burger King. Janice Yu reports.

NJ state trooper shot in Paterson; 1 suspect in custody, 2 others at large

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey state trooper was shot in Paterson overnight Wednesday.

Police say they have one suspect in custody and are searching for two more people who ran off.

The incident happened near 28th Street and 9th Avenue. Officers with long guns were searching a nearby wooded area early Thursday morning, even having their K-9s sniff through a local Burger King.

Many state troopers joined in the search. Officials say the wounded trooper was hit in the leg, but is expected to recover.

Two other troopers were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

At the scene, several unmarked trooper cars have bullet holes. Police say the incident involved a car on Route 20 that ended up in this Paterson residential neighborhood.

Officials have not disclosed how the incident unfolded, or the identity of the suspect in custody.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

