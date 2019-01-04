A New Jersey music teacher has been arrested, accused of inappropriately touching two of his students in school during recent years.Donnie Harrell, 53, of Bridgewater, is charged with two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.The alleged incidents took place during class and during an after school tutoring session at Clinton Elementary School on the 1300 block of West Fourth Street in Plainfield.An investigation by the Prosecutor's Office's Special Victims Unit revealed that the alleged conduct by Harrell took place at separate times in 2015 and 2016, involving separate victims who were both under the age of 13 at the time.Anyone with further information about Harrell's activities is being urged to contact Special Victims Unit Sgt. Brian O'Malley at 908-220-4323.----------