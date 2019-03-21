Wal-Mart customer sprayed in face with liquid during robbery in New Jersey

UNION TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two women are accused of attacking a customer at a Wal-Mart in New Jersey.They allegedly sprayed her in the face with a cleaning liquid and snatched her purse.Police released surveillance photos of the women they are looking for in the attack.The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in Union Township on Tuesday, March 12th.The victim says she became disoriented when she was sprayed, but she was not seriously hurt.Police say the robbers got away in a small silver sedan.----------