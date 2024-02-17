Snow totals across NYC, NY, NJ and CT from the winter storm on February 17, 2024

Snowfall totals from around the New York area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another winter storm brought some snow to New York City on Saturday but the biggest impact was felt in New Jersey.

Some places in the Garden State picked up as much as a foot of snow or more.

Officials are urging drivers to take extra precautions while out on the road as storm cleanup gets underway.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced all Motor Vehicle locations and inspection stations will be closed Saturday for a weather-related emergency.

Toni Yates and Pedro Rivera talk to the governor of New Jersey.

Preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service showed two inches of snow fell in Central Park, a little more than an inch in Fairfield, Connecticut, and about once inch in Somers, New York.

The highest snow total in New York City was reported in Coney Island where nearly 10 inches fell, while Holland Township, NJ (Hunterdon County) had the highest total overall with more than 13 inches.

Click here to share your snow totals and photos with us.

Here are the latest reports from the National Weather Service:

NEW YORK

...Kings County...

Coney Island 9.9 in 0655 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

1 ESE Bay Ridge 7.6 in 0536 AM 02/17 Public

1 N Bay Ridge 5.8 in 0600 AM 02/17 Public

Bay Ridge 4.8 in 0618 AM 02/17 Public

Bay Ridge 2.8 in 0320 AM 02/17 Public

...Nassau County...

Valley Stream 5.5 in 0725 AM 02/17 Public

Rockville Centre 5.0 in 0538 AM 02/17 Broadcast Media

...New York (Manhattan) County...

Central Park 2.0 in 0700 AM 02/17 Official NWS Obs

...Queens County...

NYC/JFK 6.1 in 0700 AM 02/17 Official NWS Obs

NYC/La Guardia 2.7 in 0700 AM 02/17 Official NWS Obs

...Richmond County...

1 E New Dorp 8.6 in 0550 AM 02/17 Public

1 N Tottenville 7.8 in 0450 AM 02/17 Cocorahs

1 WNW Tompkinsville 3.5 in 0538 AM 02/17 Public

...Rockland County...

Piermont 1.5 in 0530 AM 02/17 Public

...Suffolk County...

Sayville 3.9 in 0735 AM 02/17 NWS Employee

1 WNW Babylon 3.6 in 0655 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Islip Airport 3.1 in 0700 AM 02/17 Official NWS Obs

Babylon 2.5 in 0445 AM 02/17 Broadcast Media

Upton 2.5 in 0700 AM 02/17 Official NWS Obs

1 NE South Huntington 2.0 in 0550 AM 02/17 NWS Employee

...Westchester County...

Somers 1.0 in 0405 AM 02/17 Public

NEW JERSEY

...Atlantic County...

Buena Vista Twp. 3.3 in 0722 AM 02/17 CO-OP Observer

3 SSW Folsom 2.6 in 0420 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Somers Point 2.2 in 0515 AM 02/17 Public

1 NW Somers Point 2.2 in 0700 AM 02/17 Cocorahs

Atlantic City International 1.4 in 0700 AM 02/17 ASOS

...Burlington County...

Lake Pine 4.1 in 0545 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Delran 4.0 in 0629 AM 02/17 Public

Mount Holly WFO 3.2 in 0440 AM 02/17 Official NWS Obs

...Camden County...

1 NW Cherry Hill Twp 4.3 in 0500 AM 02/17 Public

Greentree 3.5 in 0530 AM 02/17 NWS Employee

Berlin 3.0 in 0730 AM 02/17 Public

...Essex County...

Millburn 4.0 in 0745 AM 02/17 Public

Newark 3.7 in 0700 AM 02/17 Official NWS Obs

...Gloucester County...

Pitman 3.5 in 0648 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Williamstown 3.0 in 0702 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Mantua 2.5 in 0656 AM 02/17 Public

West Deptford Twp 2.2 in 0521 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

1 S Mullica Hill 2.0 in 0430 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

...Hudson County...

Harrison 3.7 in 0430 AM 02/17 CO-OP Observer

...Hunterdon County...

Holland Twp 13.0 in 0350 AM 02/17 Public

Readington Twp 12.0 in 0516 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Flemington 11.0 in 0630 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Whitehouse Station 10.0 in 0700 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

2 NNW Rosemont 9.0 in 0515 AM 02/17 Cocorahs

Stanton 8.5 in 0310 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Raritan Twp 8.0 in 0230 AM 02/17 Public

1 NNW Bartles Corners 8.0 in 0259 AM 02/17 Public

3 WNW Rosemont 4.3 in 0100 AM 02/17 Cocorahs

...Mercer County...

North Princeton 6.0 in 0252 AM 02/17 Public

1 S Trenton Mercer Airport 4.0 in 0700 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Trenton Mercer Airport 3.9 in 0700 AM 02/17 ASOS

Woodsville 2.0 in 0115 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

...Middlesex County...

1 N Metuchen 10.9 in 0650 AM 02/17 Public

2 NNW New Brunswick 10.1 in 0604 AM 02/17 Public

South River 9.2 in 0512 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

2 SSE Edison 9.0 in 0520 AM 02/17 Public

Old Bridge 9.0 in 0534 AM 02/17 Public

Metuchen 9.0 in 0608 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

South Amboy 9.0 in 0656 AM 02/17 Public

Carteret 8.8 in 0610 AM 02/17 Public

1 W Hopelawn 8.5 in 0530 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Hopelawn 8.2 in 0457 AM 02/17 Public

Middlesex 8.0 in 0545 AM 02/17 Public

North Brunswick 6.3 in 0227 AM 02/17 Public

Sayreville 6.0 in 0215 AM 02/17 Public

2 ENE Spotswood 5.5 in 0737 AM 02/17 Public

South Plainfield 5.0 in 0245 AM 02/17 Public

...Monmouth County...

Keansburg 10.0 in 0629 AM 02/17 Public

Matawan 7.4 in 0609 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Freehold 5.5 in 0651 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

1 SW Long Branch 5.0 in 0630 AM 02/17 CO-OP Observer

Keyport 3.0 in 0124 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

...Morris County...

1 SE Boonton 2.0 in 0730 AM 02/17 CO-OP Observer

Morris Plains 0.5 in 0221 AM 02/17 Public

...Ocean County...

Brick 2.3 in 0645 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Lanoka Harbor 2.0 in 0439 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

...Somerset County...

1 SSW Manville 11.0 in 0613 AM 02/17 Public

Flagtown 11.0 in 0621 AM 02/17 Public

Hillsborough Twp 11.0 in 0647 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Manville 10.1 in 0613 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Bridgewater 9.5 in 0645 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

1 NNW Bridgewater 8.6 in 0516 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

1 N Kendall Park 7.3 in 0320 AM 02/17 Public

North Plainfield 7.1 in 0513 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Middlebush 7.0 in 0251 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

...Sussex County...

4 WSW Wantage Twp 1.1 in 0510 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

...Warren County...

Hackettstown 2.5 in 0655 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

CONNECTICUT

...Fairfield County...

Fairfield 2.0 in 0700 AM 02/17 Public

Bridgeport 1.8 in 0700 AM 02/17 Official NWS Obs

Fairfield 1.3 in 0440 AM 02/17 Public

----------

