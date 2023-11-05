Woman pulled from burning home in Wyckoff, NJ

WYCKOFF, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman was rushed to the hospital after being trapped inside a burning home in Wyckoff, New Jersey on Sunday.

Firefighters told Eyewitness News that flames were coming out of the home on Meer Avenue T when they arrived.

First responders found the woman trapped inside the home.

The woman was quickly taken out of the home and rushed to the hospital.

Her condition is unknown.

Eyewitness News was told that about 150 firefighters from several towns got the fire under control and kept it from spreading to other homes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.