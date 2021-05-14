No injuries during ferry accident near Brooklyn Bridge Park

The incident happened at Pier 6 at Brooklyn Park Bridge.
Few details were released by NYC Ferry, but witnesses say the ferry may have hit another vessel.
ALSO READ | NYPD officer shot and wounded in Bedford-Stuyvesant
According to ferry officials, no one on board was hurt and all passengers got off the ferry safely.
"An NYC Ferry vessel was involved in an incident at Brooklyn Bridge Park / Pier 6. No injuries were reported and all riders safely disembarked," NYC Ferry said.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Ferry officials are asking that riders to visit the NYC Ferry website and app for service alerts.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip