No words exchanged before man stabbed in back in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the back in Chinatown on Thursday night.

The incident was reported just before 6:30 p.m. near Baxter and Worth streets.

No words were exchanged between the victim and the suspect.

The 36-year-old victim, who is Asian, was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.

The victim was currently in surgery but was expected to survive.

The Asian Hate Crime Task Force has been called in to assist in the investigation.

Currently, there was no evidence of a hate crime.



Sources say a person of interest turned himself in to police and was being questioned.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and other officials spoke out earlier this week about the city's renewed effort to confront hate crimes against Asians.

"Every community suffered, but there's been a particular pain, a particular horrible challenge, faced by the Asian American community," de Blasio said. "Because on top of all the suffering from the coronavirus itself, on top of losing loved ones losing businesses, people have had to confront horrible discrimination and hatred."

The Asian Hate Crime Task Force is focusing on the entire city, but they will pay particular attention to the subways after a rash of incident in the transit system. Eyewitness News found that the task force is unfunded and an all-volunteer force.

