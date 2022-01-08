New Jersey police officer killed in car accident after crashing into garbage truck

Authorities say the victim was North Bergen Police officer Julio Noriega.
They say the accident occurred just after 7 a.m. at 41st Street and Tonnelle Avenue.
Noriega was on his way to work when his Honda struck a garbage truck, causing his vehicle to catch on fire.
Police say Noriega was pulled from the car and taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the garbage truck was not injured; however, the passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
