Staten Island nursing home resident died of head trauma in April, death now under investigation

STATEN ISLAND, New York -- The death of a woman living in a Staten Island nursing home has been ruled a homicide.

On April 9, Noemi Noto was found lying on the ground with head trauma in the ArchCare nursing home on Old Town Road.

The 95-year-old died from her injuries three days later at Staten Island University North Hospital.

Officials say it is possible that Noto got into a dispute with another elderly woman at ArchCare, before an aid had to intervene. This situation could have inadvertently and accidentally caused Noto's injuries.

The Medical Examiner's Office has determined her death to be a homicide as law enforcement's investigation continues.

ALSO READ | 70-year-old shot by stray bullet while standing on Brooklyn street corner

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.