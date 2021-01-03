coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: Busiest travel day of pandemic expected as COVID cases rise

By Diana Rocco
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- The busiest travel day since the start of the pandemic is expected Sunday, as COVID cases continue to rise across the Tri-State.

Before the Christmas holiday, TSA was screening an average of about 1 million people a day nationwide.

They are expecting about the same on Sunday. That's the most we've seen since this pandemic started and all of those who are traveling are expected to be heading home.

New York's airports, LaGuardia, JFK and Newark are anticipating a very busy travel day.

According to TSA, more than a million people are also expected to fly at some point Sunday.

On New Year's Day, TSA screened more than 800,000 people, despite warnings from health experts for Americans to stay home.

Nationally we have just surpassed more than 20 million cases of COVID, and one million in New York state

RELATED | New York tops 1 million positive COVID-19 tests

There have been long lines outside testing centers, this as the state's COVID positivity rate is now over 7% and New York City's rate is just shy of 9.5%.

Both of those percentages are down slightly as more doses of the vaccine become available to health care and emergency service workers .

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he expects a surge in cases over the next couple of weeks.

"There has been an apparent increase post-holiday gatherings let's call it, we have to watch this -- we understood the holidays would bring people together, if they're not careful we'll have a viral spread but we're gonna have to watch this over the next few days and find out exactly where we are when this stabilizes," Governor Cuomo said.

Nationwide, 3 million people have been vaccinated thus far.

RELATED | 9 zip codes in NYC reach 10% COVID positivity rate

New York State is doubling down on quarantine regulations with the New York City Sheriff's Department cracking down on travelers from UK.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City



COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew yorkqueensnew york citymedicaltravelcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomoair travellaguardia airportjfk international airportnewark international airport
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Live Updates: US reports record of nearly 300K coronavirus cases
49 zip codes in NYC reach 10% COVID positivity rate
New York tops 1 million positive COVID-19 tests
COVID Live Updates: US hospitalizations over 100K for 31 straight days
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead, lying on road following NYC hit-and-run
3 women arrested after Bronx bodega dispute spills out into street
New York tops 1 million positive COVID-19 tests
AccuWeather: Rain and possible mix with snow
COVID Live Updates: US reports record of nearly 300K coronavirus cases
90-year-old suffers serious injuries after falling in storm drain
Investigation underway after woman found dead inside NYC garbage chute
Show More
Queens teen paints beautiful masterpieces during pandemic
Larry King hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID, source says
Man arrested in NYC home invasion, rape
NYC food program delivers one millionth meal to residents
Community refrigerator vandalized in Queens
More TOP STORIES News