Father sues NYC, alleges ACS failed to protect murdered son despite evidence of abuse

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A father is suing New York City alleging that the Administration for Children's Services failed to protect his murdered son despite evidence of abuse.

In the lawsuit, Jamal Eubanks claims that ACS was alerted to abuse against his 4-year-old son Jace, allegedly at the hands of the boy's mother's then-boyfriend, Jerimiah Johnson, by the boy's daycare in August 2021.

The suit claims ACS representatives met with Jace and his brother that same day but allowed them to remain in the mother's custody.

Eubanks also alleges that days later, on August 29, 2021, ACS officials visited the family's Brooklyn home with Jace, his brother, his mother, and her boyfriend present and again allowed the children to remain in their care despite seeing bruises on them.

According to the police investigation, on September 12, 2021, at approximately 5:30 a.m., inside the same residence, the child's mother was awakened by Johnson, who was holding Jace in his arms and who stated that the child was not breathing.

The mother observed that the child was foaming at the mouth and his stomach was hard and swollen.

An autopsy determined that the child had numerous old and new injuries on his body and suffered from battered child syndrome.

Johnson is now facing murder, manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

