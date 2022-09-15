New York City opening resource center to help asylum seekers

At least 11,000 asylum seekers have arrived in NYC since May, most of them bused in from Texas.

Janice Yu reports the center in Hell's Kitchen will help migrants navigate legal and education systems.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As thousands of migrants continue to flow into New York City, the city is opening a resource center in Hell's Kitchen where they can find help navigating legal and education systems.

At least 11,000 asylum seekers have arrived in NYC since May, most of them bused in from Texas.

The Mayor's Office says the city's shelter system is now at a breaking point, causing officials to consider reassessing homeless policies currently in place.

About 60 asylum seekers who arrived Monday night failed to receive shelter, according to the Mayor Eric Adams.

The news of a possible overhaul to the shelter policies received some backlash, with homeless advocates fearing Adams was referring to the decades-old Right to Shelter law.

ALSO READ | Tracing the steps of asylum seekers as they settle in New York City

But the Mayor's Office clarified that officials are planning on taking a look at overall policies, not just that one law.

"There should be a pathway to allow them to (receive) housing and understand the American way of life, educate the children.. do it in a very humane fashion," Adams said. "What is taking place in Texas right now with Governor Abbott is despicable. It is anti-everything we are as Americans."

The mayor is expected to discuss the issue further when he tours the new resource center at 8 a.m. Thursday.

RELATED | NYC unveils school plan for asylum seekers bused in from Texas

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.