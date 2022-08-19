NYC to unveil fall plan for asylum seekers and their children bussed in from Texas

Janice Yu has an update from the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- More buses are arriving Friday at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan with migrants from Texas on board.

This has been happening for several weeks now, amid growing concern about how the city will meet their long-term needs.

This morning, city and public school officials will discuss their plan for making sure the children of the asylum seekers will able to start school in a few weeks.

NYC estimates more than 2800 undocumented immigrants have arrived from Texas and Arizona since the beginning of the summer.

Mayor Eric Adams, other city officials and organizations like Catholic Charities have made it clear no one will be turned away.

Catholic Charities alone says it has helped more than 1500 people with things like food, a place to stay, legal help and healthcare.

The influx has not only strained the city's resources, it has sparked a war of words between Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

