Man attacked, 83-year-old woman pushed to ground in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who attacked a man and an elderly woman in Central Park.

Police say a 34-year-old man was simply sitting on a bench, not far from Wollman Rink when he was hit in the face around 10 a.m. Saturday.

As the attacker ran off, he pushed an 83-year-old woman, causing her to fall and hit her head.

"It's sad and a little disappointing," said Gauriav Choudhury.

According to the latest NYPD statistics, crime in Central Park is on the rise. There have been a total of 41 crimes this year, compared to 33 during the same period last year - more than a 24 percent increase.

The number of robberies during that time have remained the same - nine this year versus nine last year.

There have been 10 felony assaults this year compared to four a year ago - a 150 percent increase. Grand larcenies also spiked at 18 this year, compared to 15 last year - a 20 percent increase.

Meanwhile, just after 6 p.m. Saturday by 67th Street and Central Park West, witnesses say there was another violent assault. Several trash bags full of cans were strewn across the ground, left behind by the alleged assault. Witnesses say he punched a man who had a camera.

Tarek Ensheikh has a food truck in the park and says he has seen more problems in the area than he has seen in years.

"He talked no good to cameraman and the cameraman 'why you talk me like this?' and he punched this and he punched this," Ensheikh said.

As for Saturday morning's assaults, police say the man refused medical attention.

The 83-year-old woman is in the hospital and is expected to be okay.

