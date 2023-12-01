  • Watch Now
Man found dead near Brooklyn tennis courts

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, December 1, 2023 8:56PM
HIGHLAND PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead near a tennis court in Brooklyn.

The man, in his 50s, was found in Highland Park off Jamaica Avenue just after 1 p.m. Friday.

He appears to have been either stabbed or beaten.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

