Proposed details about MTA's NYC congestion pricing plan draws mixed response

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA is expected to unveil the final details of its congestion pricing plan, slated to start next spring, at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The agency plans to announce key details, including the cost of entering the congestion zone, which is expected to be $15 for cars in most cases.

Commercial trucks could pay as much as $36. Taxi riders can expect an additional $1.25 per fare, while ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft are expected add on an extra $2.50 per ride.

One accommodation sought by drivers has been a credit for entering the congestion zone via bridges and tunnels.

Passenger vehicles will not get a full credit and will instead receive a $5 reduction in their congestion pricing fee during the daytime.

Commuting at night will also save drivers, as there will be a 75% reduction in congestion pricing fees between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

All other contingencies are expected to be spelled out in the Traffic Mobility Review Boards report when it is released Thursday.

In a statement ahead about the pricing plan, Danny Pearlstein with The Riders Alliance called it a "win-win-win."

"Congestion pricing will be a win-win-win for transit, traffic and air quality. Riders have organized for years to make it a reality and we eagerly await its implementation," stated Pearlstein.

This comes after New Jersey officials came face to face with officials from the MTA in court earlier this month to express concern over the tolling.

Gov. Phil Murphy has said congestion pricing will create more traffic and pollution in New Jersey as people try to find ways to avoid paying the toll.

In a statement released Wednesday night in light of the proposed pricing, Gov. Murphy described the plan as "unfair and ill-conceived."

"As a conceptual matter, I support congestion pricing, as long as it is structured in a way that is fair to all sides. This plan is neither fair nor equitable," he stated. "The Traffic Mobility Review Board's recommended credit structure is wholly inadequate, especially the total lack of toll credits for the George Washington Bridge, which will lead to toll shopping, increased congestion in underserved communities, and excessive tolling at New Jersey crossings into Manhattan."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.