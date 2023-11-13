MTA Chairman Janno LIeber will attend a congestion pricing hearing in New Jersey in response to a lawsuit.

MTA chair Lieber in NJ to respond to congestion pricing lawsuit claiming it will increase pollution

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- MTA Chairman Janno Lieber will be in New Jersey, to respond to a lawsuit filed by the state over congestion pricing.

The Garden State sued the federal government to block the MTA's plan from going into effect.

The state wants a "full and proper" environmental impact review.

Governor Phil Murphy has said congestion pricing will create more traffic and pollution in New Jersey as people try to find ways to avoid paying the toll.

Congestion pricing would charge motorists for driving south of 60th Street in Manhattan and is supposed to reduce traffic in Lower Manhattan, thus improving air quality and making it safer, other officials say.

The plan, however, could mean many more cars and trucks going into New Jersey.

"And with that comes pollutants, filth, dirt, atmosphere. It impacts everybody in my borough," Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich said earlier this month

Sokolich is the lead plaintiff in a civil lawsuit seeking to slow the MTA's plan to implement congestion pricing in the spring of 2024.

The class action lawsuits seeks an immediate stop to the congestion tax and a full and proper environmental study from the Department of Transportation, that includes the impact on New Jersey.

If the court does not stop congestion pricing, the lawsuit seeks to have New York provide funding for a medical monitoring program to evaluate and treat respiratory distress and asthma resulting from the congestion tax.

