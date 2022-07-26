Man found dead in Brooklyn driveway; police investigating

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was found dead in a driveway in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Police say the man was discovered unconscious in the driveway at 931 72nd Street in Dyker Heights around 11:30 a.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

The victim has yet to be identified.

It's unknown if the man lives at the home where he was found.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

