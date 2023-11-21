Man found dead in attic after 3 homes catch fire in the Bronx

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- One man was found dead as firefighters searched through the scene of a house fire in the Bronx.

Officials say three houses went up in flames just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The fire started at one home on Bainbridge Avenue before spreading to two adjacent buildings.

Video shows smoke and flames billowing out of an attic as firefighters entered one home.

"It was a lot of heavy fire on arrival, it was actually a second alarm that was transmitted upon arrival. So the units came in, there were some water issues in the beginning so that kind of worked against us and it quickly went to a third alarm," Assistant Chief Tom Currao said.

When firefighters got into the collapsed portion of one of the homes, they found a 57-year-old man dead inside.

Authorities say one firefighter sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

