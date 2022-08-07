Car bursts into flames on the Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A car burst into flames on the Upper East Side.
It happened Saturday afternoon on 86th Street and Third Avenue.
The white car was involved in a crash before the fire broke out.
It is unclear if there were any injuries.
Streets were closed while firefighters worked to put out the flames.
