4-year-old boy killed after being struck by car in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A four-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a car in Queens.

It happened Saturday just before 6:30 p.m. on 117-23 147th Street in Jamaica.

The child was taken to Northwell-Long Island Jewish hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The car remained on the scene.

No criminality is suspected.

ALSO READ | Yacht sinks after catching on fire in Hudson River

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.