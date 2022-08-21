4-year-old boy killed after being struck by car in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A four-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a car in Queens.
It happened Saturday just before 6:30 p.m. on 117-23 147th Street in Jamaica.
The child was taken to Northwell-Long Island Jewish hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The car remained on the scene.
No criminality is suspected.
ALSO READ | Yacht sinks after catching on fire in Hudson River
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.