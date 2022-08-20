  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Yacht sinks after catching on fire in Hudson River

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
24 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A yacht caught on fire on Saturday afternoon on the Hudson River.

The FDNY says marine and land units responded to the river off West 72nd Street shortly before 3:30 p.m.

All passengers managed to disembark before firefighters arrived.

There are no reports of injuries.

FDNY put out the fire and says the yacht is now sinking.

MORE NEWS | State trooper should have been disciplined for relationship with Cuomo's daughter, report says

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.