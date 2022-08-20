Yacht sinks after catching on fire in Hudson River

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A yacht caught on fire on Saturday afternoon on the Hudson River.

The FDNY says marine and land units responded to the river off West 72nd Street shortly before 3:30 p.m.

All passengers managed to disembark before firefighters arrived.

There are no reports of injuries.

FDNY put out the fire and says the yacht is now sinking.

MORE NEWS | State trooper should have been disciplined for relationship with Cuomo's daughter, report says

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.