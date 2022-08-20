Yacht sinks after catching on fire in Hudson River

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A yacht caught on fire on Saturday afternoon on the Hudson River.
The FDNY says marine and land units responded to the river off West 72nd Street shortly before 3:30 p.m.
All passengers managed to disembark before firefighters arrived.
There are no reports of injuries.
FDNY put out the fire and says the yacht is now sinking.
