Hudson Yards construction workers injured in scaffold collapse

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Four construction workers were injured in Manhattan when a scaffold collapsed.The accident happened Monday morning on the 18th floor of a 58-story building under construction at the Hudson Yards site located at 415 10th Avenue.The Department of Buildings said that the cross-bracing on the scaffold was inadequate.The scaffold collapsed from the 18th to the 17th floor after a load of material was placed on it.None of the workers were seriously injured, and all four were taken to the hospital.DOB inspectors ordered the contractor to repair the scaffolding and issued a violation for failure to safeguard workers.A partial stop work order was also issued.----------