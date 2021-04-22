New York City Councilman pleads guilty to tax fraud

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10533617" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nina Pineda spoke to the victim of the attack exclusively.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10533548" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anderson Pierre-Louis, Dexter Edwards, and Giovanni Kruythoff helped save a man's life at a subway station in Manhattan.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Councilman Chaim Deutsch pleaded guilty to tax fraud Thursday, admitting to claiming personal expenses as business expenses totaling $82,000.Deutsch, who represents Brooklyn, filed the false and fraudulent income tax return to the IRS in 2016."New York City Council Member Chaim Deutsch admitted today that he defrauded the IRS in connection with his real estate business," U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said. "As an elected official and community leader, Deutsch had a particular responsibility to follow the law. Instead, over a multi-year period, Deutsch concealed his true business income to avoid paying his fair share of taxes. My Office will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to hold our elected officials accountable when they break the law for their own financial benefit."The City Council Speaker's Office said that based on what they know, Deutsch is not required to step down from his seat as a result of the guilty plea. Still, the council is exploring options."No one is above the law, not even Council Members, and this tax fraud misdemeanor is incredibly troubling news," spokesperson Jennifer Fermino said. "As a result, we are looking at removing Council Member Deutsch from all his committees, including his position as Chair of the Veterans Affairs Committee, as well as his role dispersing discretionary funding."Deutsch pleaded guilty to a single count of filing a false tax return for the tax year 2015 and agreed to restitution in the amount of at least $82,076 plus interest.He was released on $10,000 bond with travel restrictions ahead of sentencing in July.He faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison, one year of supervised release, and a $100,000 fine.----------