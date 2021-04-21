mta hero

MTA Heroes: 3 MTA workers save suicidal man's life on Upper East Side

By Eyewitness News
MTA Heroes: 3 employees save suicidal man's life in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Employees were doing routine inspections at the 86th Street and Lexington Avenue station when they were alerted to a person sitting at the edge of the platform.

MTA employee Anderson Pierre-Louis saw the person jump to the tracks with a train approaching.

Pierre-Louis immediately instructed Dexter Edwards to hit the Emergency alarm box, which ultimately brought the oncoming train to a stop.

Then, Giovanni Kruythoff alerted the booth agent and rail control center.

Pierre-Louis stayed with that individual so he wouldn't further harm himself while they waited for the NYPD.

Fortunately, their quick actions likely saved a life.

That makes them the MTA Heroes of the week.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can reach out to the National SuicidePrevention Lifeline 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.

The Family Liaison Program was launched last year when the pandemic began.



