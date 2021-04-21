MTA Heroes: 3 MTA workers save suicidal man's life on Upper East Side

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10513963" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Family Liaison Program was launched last year when the pandemic began.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Employees were doing routine inspections at the 86th Street and Lexington Avenue station when they were alerted to a person sitting at the edge of the platform.MTA employee Anderson Pierre-Louis saw the person jump to the tracks with a train approaching.Pierre-Louis immediately instructed Dexter Edwards to hit the Emergency alarm box, which ultimately brought the oncoming train to a stop.Then, Giovanni Kruythoff alerted the booth agent and rail control center.Pierre-Louis stayed with that individual so he wouldn't further harm himself while they waited for the NYPD.Fortunately, their quick actions likely saved a life.That makes them the MTA Heroes of the week.----------