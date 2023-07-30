Police: Man used sock stuffed with multiple objects to attack, rob woman

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan want help finding a man who used a sock stuffed with multiple objects to attack a woman and rob her.

The attack happened Saturday around noon inside the woman's building near 27th Street and 3rd Avenue in Kips Bay.

Investigators say the suspect used the sock to hit the woman on the back of her head and then took $25 from her wallet.

The victim said the attacker fled on a bicycle.

