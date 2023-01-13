34-year-old man arrested in Christmas morning death of Chelsea bouncer

Police arrested Earl Gumbs, a man they believe delivered a punch that ultimately killed 61-year-old Duane Patterson, a bouncer at a bar in Chelsea.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man they believe delivered a punch that ultimately killed a 61-year-old bouncer on Christmas Eve.

Earl Gumbs, 34, was arrested on Thursday around 4 p.m. and charged with manslaughter and assault.

Police believe Gumbs was the suspect seen in surveillance video the night of the attack.

He's accused of punching Duane Patterson, who was a bouncer at Billy Mark's West bar on the corner of 9th Avenue and West 29th Street in Chelsea.

As the night slid into the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, good cheer and peace were suddenly eclipsed by violence.

The owner of the bar told Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang that the assault happened during closing time. All the other customers were peacefully leaving when the attacker tried to come in.

Police believe Gumbs punched Patterson in the face, causing the bouncer to fall back and strike his head on the hard pavement below. He never woke up.

Patterson suffered a skull fracture and brain damage. He was in a coma for four days but died from his injuries.

Patterson served eight years as a staff sergeant in the Air Force. The veteran left behind his wife of 26 years, their daughter and countless customers, who were all heartbroken.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

"Duane was a special man," customer John Campbell said. "He had a gift from God to make weird people like me feel comfortable."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.