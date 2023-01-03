Bouncer dies days after being punched into coma by customer outside Chelsea bar

Duane Patterson was working at a bar in Chelsea when he got into a fight with a customer, was punched in the face and died days later.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police released video of the man they believe delivered a punch that ultimately killed a 61-year-old bouncer on Christmas Eve.

Duane Patterson was working at a bar in Chelsea when he got into a fight with a customer.

The altercation spilled out into the streets and the suspect punched Patterson in the face.

He fell and hit his head on the pavement.

The father of one suffered a skull fracture and brain damage.

On Monday evening, his widow broke her silence.

"He was a witty, beautiful man, beautiful soul, great father. Just a loving great man," she said.

Patterson was in coma for four days but died from his injuries.

Police have launched a homicide investigation.

