Bouncer dies days after being punched into coma by customer outside Chelsea bar

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police released video of the man they believe delivered a punch that ultimately killed a 61-year-old bouncer on Christmas Eve.
Duane Patterson was working at a bar in Chelsea when he got into a fight with a customer.
The altercation spilled out into the streets and the suspect punched Patterson in the face.
He fell and hit his head on the pavement.
The father of one suffered a skull fracture and brain damage.
On Monday evening, his widow broke her silence.
"He was a witty, beautiful man, beautiful soul, great father. Just a loving great man," she said.
Patterson was in coma for four days but died from his injuries.
Police have launched a homicide investigation.
