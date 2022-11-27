Police investigating after 2 young children murdered in the Bronx

MOUNT HOPE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two young children were murdered in the Bronx.

It happened at Echo Place in Mount Hope on Saturday evening.

Police have not released any other information at this time.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

