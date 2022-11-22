Driver loses control, crashes into cars after being shot in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot while driving a car and then crashed into other vehicles in the Bronx.

The deadly incident happened near 2891 Sedgewick Avenue on Monday night.

Police say a man was driving a black Toyota when he was shot and then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into other cars.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It's unknown how many vehicles the driver crashed into and if those other vehicles were occupied at the time.

Police said it's not clear if the victim was shot prior to the accident attempted to drive away and then crashed, or if he was shot and crashed all in one incident.

