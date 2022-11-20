Body of missing hiker found in New Jersey

MAHWAH, New Jersey (WABC) -- The body of a missing hiker has been found off a trail at the Ramapo Valley reservation in New Jersey.

The Bergen County Sherriff says another hiker spotted Hector Zamorano's remains on Saturday morning about an hour's walk from the area's main entrance in Mahwah.

Zamorano, 41, vanished last Sunday.

There were coordinated searches for him earlier in the week.

The sheriff says Zamorano's death was not foul play.

