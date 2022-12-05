New footage released of suspects wanted in ambush shooting of Bronx teen

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police released new images of two people wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a teenager in the Bronx.
The shooting happened Wednesday night on Morris Avenue.
Investigators say two gunmen jumped out from behind a parked car and shot Prince Shabazz, 14, as he walked out of a building with his brother.
Shabazz died at the hospital.
His brother was not hurt.
