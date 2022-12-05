  • Watch Now
New footage released of suspects wanted in ambush shooting of Bronx teen

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Monday, December 5, 2022 2:48AM
FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police released new images of two people wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a teenager in the Bronx.

The shooting happened Wednesday night on Morris Avenue.

Investigators say two gunmen jumped out from behind a parked car and shot Prince Shabazz, 14, as he walked out of a building with his brother.

Shabazz died at the hospital.

His brother was not hurt.

