New footage released of suspects wanted in ambush shooting of Bronx teen

Police released new images of two people wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a teenager in the Bronx.

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police released new images of two people wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a teenager in the Bronx.

The shooting happened Wednesday night on Morris Avenue.

Investigators say two gunmen jumped out from behind a parked car and shot Prince Shabazz, 14, as he walked out of a building with his brother.

Shabazz died at the hospital.

His brother was not hurt.

ALSO READ | Police bust Manhattan street vendors, seize $10M+ worth of luxury knock offs

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.