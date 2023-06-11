  • Watch Now
Man stabbed in chest near Bronx shopping center

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, June 11, 2023 2:11AM
THE BRONX (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest in the Bronx.

It happened near a shopping center on Bartow Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday. It is unclear whether the stabbing happened inside or outside a store.

The 47-year-old victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center.

Multiple people fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

Police are currently investigating what led up to the stabbing.

